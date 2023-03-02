Scott County is increasing the number of staffed hours at a reentry home and halfway house in Prior Lake — bringing the capacity of the controversial home in line with a similar facility in Shakopee.
The county’s Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend a contract with Damascus Way Re-Entry Center, Inc., to double the amount of staffed hours at its Feb. 7 meeting.
Last year, the county entered into an agreement with Damascus Way to provide the reentry and halfway housing program with the goal of helping people who were incarcerated to reintegrate.
The home was met with opposition from residents who are concerned about living near former inmates, but it is now slated to accept its first occupants around mid-April to early May, according to Molly Bruner, Scott County’s community corrections director. The county, which owns the home, has agreed to several requests the city of Prior Lake made in order to gain some assurances that the public will be safe.
In June 2021, Scott County was awarded a five-year grant through the Department of Corrections for $70,000 per year for the services Damascus Way provides. An additional $130,000 per year in American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved by the Scott County Commissioners.
According to Bruner, the additional funds for the Damascus Way contract will increase but not exceed the amount of $400,000 annually to cover staffing hours, case management and startup costs, which will include IT expenses for the installation of security cameras and equipment and other miscellaneous household items.
“The original intent was to operate two homes, which this amendment will help support,” Bruner said.
Transformational housing
During the meeting, Bruner said homelessness is a barrier to the reintegration of people leaving prisons or on probation. Reentry or transitional housing, she said, provides them with safe, stable and affordable housing.
“Research has shown a correlation between experiences of homelessness and recidivism. This does not mean that persons who experience homelessness are dangerous,” Bruner said.
Bruner said Damascus Way will provide connections to community resources, such as social services, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, legal aid, financial assistance, health care and transportation.
“(Damascus Way) will collaborate with us, correctional agents, to discuss any issues or behaviors that may be warning signs of relapse and/or reoffending, and will assist clients with locating permanent housing,” she said.
According to Scott County Community Corrections, 91 homeless clients were on supervision in Scott County last year. Of those, 13 had addresses in Prior Lake prior to becoming homeless, which was about 14% of the homeless population. There were also 440 clients on Community Corrections supervision as of October, either living in Prior Lake or having a previous address in Prior Lake.
Currently, 105 people considered Scott County former residents are homeless and being supervised by the county.
City coordinates with county
The Prior Lake City Council expressed reservations about the home in a letter to the county board and asked that the home be re-purposed. The county said it would go forward with the home but agreed to the following conditions, according to the letter, which was obtained by the American: Occupants will have historical ties to Scott County; no criminal sexual conduct offenders will be placed in the home; the driveway will not be relocated to the back of the home; the community corrections director will create a community team; and additional landscaping barriers will be evaluated and implemented to provide more privacy in the backyard of the home.
Wedel said the council, after reviewing the letter, discussed placing a possible moratorium — as requested by several residents — but ultimately declined to do so, in large part because the county could get a state license to run the facility.
“Even if we had a moratorium in place, the state licensure would supersede it and the moratorium would be no longer applicable,” he said. “If they did pursue state licensure, there are certain things they agreed to in their letter that would potentially come off the table.”
He added: “There was also a discussion on our zoning code and our short-term rental ordinances, and if there’s anything we can do with our zoning. Ultimately, again, if the county pursues state licensure, anything we do with our zoning code is superseded with state statute.”
Wedel said the council ultimately decided to craft a response to the county to memorialize the conditions they outlined in its letter, making sure that its commitments are locked in and it’s on record.
When it comes to addressing the county’s lack of transparency according to residents in Prior Lake, Bruner said one of the outcomes of the program is to work with city leadership and the neighbors to be able to have ongoing discussions about the home.
“I know Damascus Way, in particular, certainly wants to be good neighbors. We want this to be successful for clients and the community, and we certainly want this to be a joint effort,” Bruner said. “The city is open to working with us on that. We look forward to those collaborative efforts to make sure that we continue to again, just discuss the program and how this will hopefully be a successful thing like Shakopee has done.”
House factorsAccording to Damascus Way, occupants will stay in the home for four months up to a year and the home will house four or more people, per city ordinance for Shakopee and Prior Lake.
The Shakopee reentry home, which opened in 2021, has been very successful, Bruner said. She also said three police calls have been made in the past year in Shakopee since the home opened — two by community corrections and one for emergency medical assistance.
“The majority of individuals have found permanent housing, or they ended up going to treatment, which was part of the plan,” Bruner said. “The majority of the participants are really doing well.”
According to the county, the program’s staffing model includes a site director working 10 hours per week, a reentry coordinator working a minimum 40 hours per week and evening staff for 8 hours per week Monday through Friday, plus weekend staff for 16 hours. Many volunteers will also work at the home.
Both the existing Shakopee and future Prior Lake homes have security cameras inside and outside that can be viewed by staff at the Golden Valley Site. Staff also have camera footage and access to their cell phones. The program would also provide co-supervision between Scott County Community Corrections agents and Damascus Way staff, which will have joint meetings with the residents and monthly staff meetings.
For added supervision, Bruner said she will create a community advocacy committee to be made up of county officials, Damascus Way, community corrections and members of the community. The group will meet on a recurring basis regarding the program and work through opportunities to help the program and clients be successful.
Bruner also said the county is only waiting on renovations of the Prior Lake home to be completed so it could open its doors.