Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen recently announced he will seek re-election in the fall.
"Serving as your sheriff over these past six years has been a great honor and privilege," Hennen said May 31 in a press release. "I would like to continue working to make this organization even better and am dedicated to keeping Scott County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
As sheriff, Hennen leads an office with more than 160 employees and a budget of $18.9 million.
A 25-year veteran of the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Hennen has also served on many panels, including the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards & Training, the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Task Force, the National Sheriff’s Association and the Prior Lake Association, among others.
He lives in Jordan with his wife, Debi, and their daughters, Audra, 9 and Lucille, 6.