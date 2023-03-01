Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate dispatch calls involving a utility terrain vehicle and a snowmobile that went through thin ice under the Wagon Bridge Marina in Prior Lake on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The sheriff's office was first called out to the scene at 1:53 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV belonging to Kenneth Hennes, 61, of Prior Lake, halfway submerged into the icy water. The UTV was eventually pulled out by Allen's Towing Services.
After the UTV was retrieved, the area was marked with “thin ice” signs.
At about 4:25 p.m., the sheriff's office received another dispatch call, this time involving a 2000 Arctic Cat Snowmobile that was almost fully submerged.
The snowmobile was being driven by a 16-year-old Prior Lake boy who was cited for careless, reckless driving of a snowmobile under Minn. Stat. 84.87, Subd. 2 (2). The snowmobile was pulled out by friends of the juvenile.
No injuries were reported for both incidents.
Sheriff Luke Hennen said the sheriff's office receives reports of vehicles going through thin ice in the particular region of Wagon Bridge Marina every year.
“Every year, we receive reports of vehicles going through the ice in this area,” said Hennen. “The ice that forms in channels is often unpredictable and dangerous due to the water running beneath it. As spring approaches and temperatures become more moderate, we encourage riders to use snowmobile trails that are open and avoid situations where they may be riding over weak ice."
For more information on snowmobiling safety visit https://priorlakesnow.com/.