The search firm hired by Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools to help the district find a new superintendent has formed 19 focus groups with the help of district staff.
The district revealed the progress it's made with BWP & Associates at a March 28 study session.
Steve Griesbach and Philip Ehrhardt, BWP consultants, told the group that great candidates are available despite the search starting fairly late in the school year. Superintendent Teri Staloch announced her resignation in February and will serve until the end of the school year.
"We already have 13 applicants for the position," Griesbach told board members. "That's a good number in two weeks, but we're looking for quality, not quantity. Don't get caught up in numbers. In reality you only need one superstar."
The focus groups consist of PLSAS parents and community members that have the option to meet virtually with representatives from BWP to share their thoughts for the next PLSAS superintendent. Focus groups were held via Zoom on March 29 and 30.
BWP & Associates also recently created a brief survey and a focus group opportunity to help form a superintendent leadership profile. The survey will be open through midnight April 5.
Griesbach said 1,400 surveys have already been completed.
"Once we've done that, the BWP team will present that to the board and we'll use that as our framework and our filter to identify candidates for us to interview in the screening process," said Ehrhardt. "We will also have the leadership profile for the board to use and to craft interview questions that you will be able to use as you start to interview the candidates."
The superintendent leadership profile will later be publicized on the PLSAS website so that all participants can see their input.
Griesbach reviewed the timeline of the search with school board members and said PLSAS isn't the only district seeking a new superintendent.
"We know we're not the only search in Minnesota right now or across the country," said Griesbach. "There are four right now going on that I know of in Minnesota, maybe even a little bit more."
Griesbach said the search firm is set to present to the board again throughout the month of April, including the results of the surveys, focus groups, interviews and leadership profiles on April 11. "Once we have that, we will begin interviewing in earnest using that data profile and seeing who's a great fit for your community," he said.
Griesbach added that BWP will bring forth a handful — perhaps four to seven — of highly qualified candidates to the board for review on April 28.
"Our goal in that is we will only bring you people that we think are a good match for your school and community," he said. "We hope in presenting those candidates and when the board begins interviewing those candidates, that it's a difficult decision to narrow it down."
Finalists would likely be chosen two weeks later, he said.
Griesbach also told school board members that BWP will work closely with the school board until it actually hires an individual to take over to be the next superintendent of schools.
Board Chair Michael Nelson was in full support of the process and timeline and said the board would move forward in searching for a new, permanent superintendent.