Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is offering free activity passes to seniors in the community age 55 and over.
Passes for the 2022-23 school year can be picked up at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower Street S.E. in Prior Lake, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The annual pass admits one senior into most school functions that take place in or on Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools property during the 2022-23 school year. That would include home sporting events that usually charge an admission fee, school-produced plays and other special events, excluding the Celebrate Concert and conference games.
For more information contact the District Services Center at 952-226-0010.