Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently announced the hiring of Gust Abdalla as one of Prior Lake High School’s new assistant principals.
Abdalla is currently serving as the dean of students at Shakopee High School. He will start his new role with PLSAS on July 1. He said he is most looking forward to learning with and from all of the talented students and staff members at PLHS, according to a press release from the district.
Abdalla has four young children from the ages of 1-4 and has lived in the United Kingdom, according to the district.