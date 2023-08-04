The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community recently announced plans to reintroduce pte — bison — on its tribal lands in Shakopee.
According to a press release from the SMSC, a small herd of 15 bison from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in South Dakota will be welcomed to the community in the fall on 165 acres of tribal land southeast of the junction of County Road 83 and Eagle Creek Boulevard, north of the tribe’s current Organics Recycling Facility. A privacy fence is being installed at the site.
The bison will not be available for public viewing for several months after their reintroduction to allow time for them to acclimate to their new environment.
Cyndy Milda, SMSC cultural outreach coordinator and tribal member, said the bison will be used for cultural reasons such as food and materials. Once the herd grows, the SMSC plans to harvest a few bison annually through traditional methods for the community to use for food and medicine. However, this will not happen for several years.
“We’re not raising them for populations; we’re raising them for cultural reasons and significance,” Milda said. “We do not want to get a herd that we cannot handle. It’s going to continue to be a small herd. Our people use them for medicines. We also use them for meat, but there is a long list of cultural reasons why we use them and we use each and every piece of the whole animal.”
Milda said the Dakota people consider the bison a relative because of their long history together.
“To see bison back in the state of Minnesota, because they were nearly exterminated before the 1900s — it’s something unimaginable to see that they’re coming back in a good way,” Milda said.
The SMSC said it historically looked after and had a reciprocal relationship with the natural surroundings, including bison. When colonization happened, the bison were violently removed from the area and nearly exterminated.
“The story of the bison mirrors the story of Dakota peoples in many ways, and both are resilient,” SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson stated in the press release. “Our tribe has restored and revitalized its relationship with our plant relatives over the decades, and we now have the opportunity to revitalize our relationship with our relative, the pte. Reintroducing bison to our homelands will allow us to bring back traditional ceremonies and food and medicine important to our people.”
The bison will roam freely within an enclosure and graze native prairie plants. The SMSC has restored more than 1,000 acres of prairie over the past 20 years and the bison will help maintain prairie health, according to SMSC.
The SMSC’s land and natural resources department is overseeing the planning process, including learning from other tribes and organizations that have successfully reintroduced bison. The SMSC has been completing a safety plan and will be working with local municipalities and public safety agencies to ensure the safety of the herd and local residents.
For more information visit ShakopeeDakota.org/pte.