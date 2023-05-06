Shepherd’s Flock Preschool in Prior Lake is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is inviting the community to an outdoor party to honor its milestone on Monday, May 15, at the preschool.
According to a press release from the school, Shepherd’s Flock is an accredited preschool and is supported as part of the mission and ministry of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.
Ann Janisch, preschool director, said the preschool is grateful to be part of the community for 25 years as it continues to grow and educate more children.
“We’re just so grateful that the community has responded to us for 25 years and has sought us out to be able to give a Christian preschool opportunity for their children,” Janisch said. “The fact that we’ve been able to keep our doors open for 25 years, given all the ups and downs of COVID and economic stresses for families, that they see the value we have to offer. We just feel so blessed.”
Janisch, who has been director of the preschool for three years, said a lot has changed since the start of the pandemic.
“I started right when COVID hit us. We’re currently able to offer a little bit more of our programming that we were able to do prior to COVID. We have half-day and full-day classes for the preschoolers now,” Janisch said. “During COVID, we had to do curbside drop-off, but now we’re back where we have parents volunteering in the classroom, and we’re able to do all our parties and celebrations throughout the year with all our families and extended community members.”
Shepherd’s Flock offers full-day and half-day programs for children aged 33 months through 5 years old. The programs include in-house field trips and other enrichment opportunities throughout the class day, outdoor learning in 15 acres of nature preserve and intergenerational programming with the senior living residents at McKenna Crossing.
Shepherd’s Flock partners with families in educating students in the ways that are best for them and offers scholarships for those who need financial assistance, according to the press release.
Janisch said the preschool currently has 117 students enrolled and all age groups are taught a standard curriculum. She also said there are currently 16 staff members who are part-time and full-time teachers.
“We have something called a Creative Curriculum where we really learn through play,” Janisch said. “Within that curriculum, all ages and all classes learn about literacy, math skills, science, art, and music, but we also teach social skills such as taking turns, sharing and problem solving. We have an outdoor space that we utilize all the time the best we can in all seasons. We also have our chapel time which is important as a Christian preschool. We bring all our bible stories to life for the kids and teach them to be good little citizens.”
In addition, Janisch said the celebration on May 15 it to celebrate current and future families of Shepherd’s Flock and to say thank you to the community for letting it thrive over the years.
“We want to celebrate our existing families and families that have enrolled with us for next year,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to come to the campus and we’re using it as a way for perspective families to be aware of who we are. The celebration is open to everyone. It’s also important to know that we are a ministry of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and we really go hand in hand with the ministries which is that everyone is welcome with open hearts, open minds and open table — which is the church’s motto.”
The Shepherd’s Flock Preschool’s community party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the preschool located at 3611 North Berens Road NW in Prior Lake. The outdoor celebration will include ice cream, food trucks, live music, bingo, crafts, face-painting, and other activities.
For more information on Shepherd’s Flock Preschool, visit sollc.org/preschool.