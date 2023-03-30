You have likely watched it on the news or read it online — potholes are especially bad this year. Prior Lake is no exception. Potholes seem to pop up all over the place and there is a simple reason why our roads and cars experience such misfortune.
Potholes are created when water seeps into the pavement through cracks or other openings, then the water freezes, thaws, and over time that freeze-thaw cycle causes the asphalt to pop open. This winter, we had dramatic changes in temperature. Think back to the rain in January and February. We have also experienced an unusually high amount of snow, and the combination has made this one of the worst pothole seasons in years. It snows, it rains, it packs onto the road. It did this over the entire winter and here we are.
Unfortunately, there’s no easy fix until the weather warms and our crews can use “hot mix” asphalt for a more stable pothole patch. In the meantime, only “cold mix” asphalt is available, which is a less stable product and more likely to wear out quickly. But be assured, our crews will be working hard to fill potholes over the next few weeks. If you would like to report a pothole you can do so using our online form at www.priorlakmn.gov/potholes.
The city has a comprehensive pavement management program for rating and maintaining the pavement. All roads are inspected every three years by our engineering staff, then those scores are analyzed and a plan is developed to repair the streets that need the most attention. When scheduling larger projects, other factors come into play, such as the condition of utility pipes beneath the roadway, associated costs, and how the project will be funded.
The pavement management program is partially funded with “franchise fees” that small utility companies (such as gas, electric, cable, waste collection) pay to the city. However, the franchise fees fund only a small portion of the pavement management projects, which averages about $5 million annually. The next five years of road projects are already planned and you can view on this map.
In addition to major road reconstruction projects, smaller maintenance projects on newer roads are planned to help maximize their useful life and longevity. These smaller projects include crack filling and sealcoating to help preserve the asphalt and minimize the kind of water intrusion that causes potholes.
You can learn more about our pavement management program, and see which streets are proposed for maintenance or reconstruction, on our website at www.priorlakemn.gov/streets.