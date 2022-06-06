Two Prior Lake High School students were cited for disorderly conduct and faced suspension after a group of seniors allegedly released two pigeons and threw flour-filled water balloons over a railing during lunch period, according to district officials.
In a letter to staff and families, Principal John Bezek characterized the June 2 prank as an act of vandalism that would not be tolerated.
"While it is only a handful of students who were directly involved, many other students came to watch from other parts of the building and even took video of the incident, which encourages this type of behavior," Bezek said. "With this occurring during our busiest lunch period with over a 1,000 students, it doesn't take much to cause a commotion."
He added: "We have identified most of the individuals involved and will be pushing to have them suspended, charged with disorderly conduct, and removed from graduation."
Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz told the Prior Lake American that two 18-year-old male students have been cited for disorderly conduct and issued a warning for trespassing on school property.
In his letter, Bezek said he informed students that the alleged behavior was unacceptable and that students would be suspended from both school and activities for any related incidents.
"It is not helpful, and can indeed be harmful to others as we witnessed today, to play things off as pranks," he said. "I also informed students that we will have extra security and patrols around campus in the evenings, so if they are not here for an event, they should not be on the property."