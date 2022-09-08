Dr. Michael Thomas, the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, will take part in a "State of the District" event on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the district announced.
The 7 p.m. event will be held at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower Street S.E., Prior Lake, and can also be accessed online at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.
Thomas also plans to embark on "Listening and Learning" events scheduled throughout the district, according to the district. At these events, he'll spend time getting to know community members, listen to their ideas and learn what’s important to district residents.
Schedule of events:
- Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Savage Library, 13090 Alabama Ave. S.
- Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. SE.
- Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Credit River Hall, 18985 Meadow View Blvd., Prior Lake.
- Oct. 11, 1 p.m.-to 2:30 p.m.: Club Prior, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. SE, Suite 101, Prior Lake.