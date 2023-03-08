The City of Prior Lake welcomed three new officers to the Prior Lake Police Department. The officers were officially sworn in at Monday's Feb. 6 city council meeting.
Nick Grundei grew up in St. Paul and brings more than six years of experience as an officer, most recently at the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department.
Rion Gillispie served as a corrections officer, reserve sergeant and holds a degree in criminal justice.
Jake Lannon earned a law enforcement degree from Alexandria Technical College and started his career in 2014 with the Lonsdale Police Department. More recently, he was a deputy for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
As part of the ceremony, a family member for each officer pinned a new badge to their uniform.
"This piece of metal weighs about four ounces," Liam Duggan, Prior Lake Police Chief said. "However, the weight that it can carry is tremendous. It is our responsibility to use this shield with respect, character, and competence to shield our citizens, when possible, from harm. It is a responsibility as officers we accept daily."
The Prior Lake Police Department also recognized the promotion of officer CJ Adelmann to the rank of commander. Adelmann has served the city since March 2011 and looks forward to developing current officers into future leaders of the department.
The Prior Lake Police Department is currently hiring, apply at priorlakemn.gov/jobs.