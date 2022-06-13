Country superstar Toby Keith has canceled his planned headline performance at the Lakefront Music Fest after he announced over the weekend that he is fighting stomach cancer.
"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith said on social media. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."
Organizers of the Prior Lake event said they were working on booking a new artist to headline the music festival's Country Night, which is scheduled for July 9. "Thank you for understanding and we wish the best for Toby in his recovery," the organization said in a prepared statement.
This is the second time a country headliner has canceled their performance at Lakefront Music Fest. Last year, Lady A canceled after one of the group's members, Charles Kelley, came down with appendicitis.