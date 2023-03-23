Two more seventh-grade students at Hidden Oaks Middle School received letters in the mail from the White House.
Last week, it was reported that another seventh-grade Hidden Oaks Middle School student, Brady Shaban, also received an official letter from the Oval Office for his letter on the dangers of texting and driving.
Caitlin Blanchette and Mackenna Schlieman teamed up to write a letter to President Biden about the addiction and overdose epidemic as a part of a health assignment in Andrew Lissick’s class. The president wrote them back stating his commitment to expanding prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services, in addition to ending the bias and discrimination against those who struggle with substance use disorders.