A three-car crash on Highway 13 in Prior Lake sent two people to Hennepin County Medical Center on Monday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
June Patricia Russel, 75, of Prior Lake suffered the serious injuries while Randal Arthur Smith, 63, of Lakeville, was also hospitalized at HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
According to the patrol, Russel was driving her Mercury Sable southbound on Highway 13 in the left turn lane at Duluth Street. A Chevy Silverado driven by Smith was driving northbound on Highway 13 in the center lane when Russell turned left in front of him, which caused Smith's vehicle to strike the front of Russel’s vehicle and spin it around, according to the patrol.
Smith then struck a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped in the right turn lane on Duluth Street. The driver of the vehicle, John Kenneth Jahr, 67, of Prior Lake, was not injured.