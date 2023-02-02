U.S. Rep. Angie Craig recently announced Prior Lake will receive $632,150 in federal funding to complete the construction of a trail connecting downtown Prior Lake to its neighboring communities.
Craig launched her push to secure the funding that was part of the omnibus package that passed at the end of last year.
Closing the trail gap between Anna Trail Southeast and Pleasant St. Southeast, west of Highway 13, will allow families with strollers and bikes to safely access downtown Prior Lake and support local businesses.
"Making it easier for people to get to downtown Prior Lake is a positive step for Prior Lake families and businesses, and I’ll keep working to deliver resources like these to help local economies across the Second District," Craig said.
Mayor Kirt Briggs said the closing of the trail gap will ensure all residents are able to enjoy the beautiful area.
"Downtown Prior Lake serves as an exciting and vibrant gathering space for Minnesota families. Closing this trail gap and connecting Prior Lake to its neighboring communities will ensure that all members of our community are able to enjoy this beautiful area," Briggs said. "I’m grateful for all of Rep. Craig’s hard work to secure this funding for the Prior Lake community."