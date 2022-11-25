An hourslong standoff between police and a man who allegedly assaulted an officer in Prior Lake has ended.
According to a statement from Prior Lake police chief Steve Frazer, the situation was resolved at about 10 p.m. Friday night. The suspect is in police custody and nobody was injured.
"We appreciate the public's help in staying out of the area and all the support they showed during this crisis," Frazer said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have an ending where our officers and the suspect were not harmed. It's the best possible outcome under the circumstances.
Prior Lake police asked the public late Friday afternoon to stay out of the area around Blind Lake Road and Windsor Lane, where a man entered a home after allegedly assaulting an officer.
According to police, at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon, police were called to the Kwik Trip at Fish Point Road, where a man was digging through the business's dumpster. When police tried to identify the man, he assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a handgun, police said. The individual fled on foot and broke into a home in the neighborhood of Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane. The residents fled the home and police were on the scene.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota State Patrol were among the other law enforcement departments to assist efforts to end the standoff.
No further information was immediately available.