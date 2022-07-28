The Prior Lake WindJammers will be performing at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The local community band has performed since 1985. Its founder, Ken Ziemann, will be honored during the concert, having served as director for 36 years.
Keith Koehlmoos, a Prior Lake High School band teacher for the past 24 years, now directs WindJammers. The group currently has 65 members, most of whom are from Prior Lake and the surrounding communities.
The upcoming concert is one of two scheduled for this summer. The WindJammers will also play at Como Lakeside Pavilion in St. Paul on Sunday, Aug. 7, beginning at 2 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.