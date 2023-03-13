A woman is dead following an overnight house fire in Prior Lake on Sunday night, according to the Prior Lake Fire Department.
The Prior Lake Fire Department responded to the call after a neighbor reported the fire on the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street SW at about 10:24 p.m. on Sunday night, March 12.
According to a press release from the city, when firefighters arrived the front of the home was in flames. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within minutes and keep the fire contained. A woman was found unresponsive inside the house. Emergency crews performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No other injuries were reported.
The Mdewakanton Public Safety, Savage and Shakopee Fire Departments, Allina Health, and Prior Lake Police Department all responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and State Medical Examiner offices.