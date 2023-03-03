One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township on Thursday afternoon, March 2, according to Scott County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 GMC Sierra towing an enclosed trailer, driven by Arturo Garcia Rivera, 39, of Lakeville, was traveling southbound on Panama Avenue south of 190th Street East at about 3 p.m. when it crossed the center line, striking a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling northbound, driven by Megan Rae Taylor, 50, of Lonsdale.
Rivera was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. An 11-year-old passenger of the GMC Sierra was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported by ambulance to Children’s Minneapolis. Taylor was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
At this time, it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victim in this incident," said Sheriff Luke Hennen.
The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Also responding to the crash site were Mdewakanton Public Safety, Prior Lake Fire Department, Prior Lake Police Department and Allina Health EMS.