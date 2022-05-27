Memorial Day honors U.S. military veterans who have died while serving in the armed forces. But for Staff Sgt. Emily Weiderman, 29, of Prior Lake, the day feels very personal.
Weiderman, who serves in the Minnesota Army National Guard, worked as a casualty liaison officer during a combat tour in Afghanistan and lost 20 soldiers to battle or suicide.
“The meaning behind Memorial Day has completely changed for me since coming home from my combat tour,” Weiderman said. “In Afghanistan, my job was a casualty liaison officer. So, I was processing remains of soldiers who had passed away in Afghanistan and doing next of kin notifications, speaking with their family members back home, giving them updates on their conditions if they were wounded in action.”
She is also the youngest veteran to be elected as quartermaster of VFW Post 6208 in Prior Lake and also the first female Afghan War veteran to join the local organization.
Time to reflect, celebrateWeiderman said Memorial Day is very bittersweet for her but also a time of celebration honoring the lives of the soldiers who died.
“It really does make you take a step back and realize just how good we have it here in the United States, just how lucky I am to have been able to make it home to my baby and just to be really able to understand how precious life is,” she said. “Going forward, it’s really been a day to really think about the guys that we lost on our tour but to also celebrate their life. It’s not meant to be an extremely sad day but a day to truly remember them and remember their service and just embrace the fact that we’re here today because of them and remember why we’re fighting to continue on their legacy.”
Since coming home, Weiderman said she has wanted to make a difference in her community, ultimately deciding to join the VFW.
“I grew up in Prior Lake,” she said, “so I know a lot of the current members who are there and I just realized that there was so much more that I could do with the community by joining the VFW by sharing my story in the fact that it’s not just male veterans that have served our country.”
Weiderman added that for the last two years she has made it a goal to go on a ruck [a rugged hike] honoring the lives of all service men and women who have died on duty.
“We started that in Afghanistan. A few soldiers and I went out and rucked a mile for every soldier that we had lost at that time on our tour and I’ve continued that since I’ve come home,” she said. “I just go out in my community, put on my boots and grab my flag and go for a ruck and just honor the guys that made the ultimate sacrifice. Not just on my tour, but every war since the beginning of time. It’s a really great day to just commemorate.”
Younger veteransWeiderman said her grandfather, a Korean War veteran and fellow VFW member, helped her realize that she needed to join the organization.
“After speaking with him, it was almost like I had this path laid out and it made so much sense for me to take that step,” she said. “I’m super glad that I did because it was definitely a reality slap to the face almost when I did go to my first meeting in the fact that I was one of few women veterans in my hometown and that I’m the only female combat veteran from Afghanistan. So, that was another thing I could bring to the table. On top of it, I’m one of the youngest members in the VFW.”
Weiderman joined Post 6208 on Veterans Day this past year and said she is learning the ropes of her new role as the quartermaster, who is in charge of finances for the VFW. “It’s still very new. I’m still working with the current quartermaster and just learning the ropes, picking his brain,” she said.
She said she hopes to inspire other young veterans, especially women, to join their local VFW to continue the legacy of older veterans.
“We have to understand that these Korean War and Vietnam veterans, they’re only getting older and, unfortunately, their time is going to come sooner rather than later,” Weiderman said. “Several older veterans that I work with have come out and said how grateful they are that someone as young as me has chosen to step up and take care of our veterans in our community because if it wasn’t for us, the VFW would just fade. If there isn’t any people to elect in these positions of leadership in the VFW, then we fail to exist as a club.”