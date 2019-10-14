Southwest Christian won five regular season games in 2018, with 24 of 31 goals scored coming in those five wins.
In 2019, the goals scored number rose to 60. The Stars failed to score at least one time just once. Southwest Christian scored two or more goals in 13 of 16 matches.
The Stars entered the playoffs with a 14-2 record.
Maybe more impressive was their lack of allowed goals. The final seven games, or 14 halves, Southwest Christian didn’t surrender a score. A total of eight given up all season, four in one game.
That goalless streak extended to eight games, or more than 640 minutes, in a 9-0 win over Marshall in the Section 2A second round Oct. 10 in Chaska.
“Really getting on our first five wins of the season really got us on this hype of we’re a better team than we were last year. We’re all a year more skilled and more mature. We’re all pretty good friends. Yeah, sometimes we disagree with this and that, but the chemistry on the field is completely different than last year,” Southwest Christian senior captain Claire Larkin said.
The fourth-year varsity member, who has also been playing varsity softball since eighth grade, said the level of play took a big step forward this season.
Some of that comes with the expectation and tutelage of head coach Mark Anderson. The second-year Stars coach just happened to tally career win No. 493, third-most of all soccer coaches in state history.
“It’s one year difference, but it feels like three years difference. Mark’s great. He just got inducted into the hall of fame in the last two weeks. Obviously we couldn’t do this without him,” Larkin said. “His pre-game speeches, he talked about Marshall, knew their stats. He turned to us and said, ‘If you don’t do these four things, man-mark, if you don’t talk, play with pace, you’re not going to take this. He tells us straight and he’s always going to tell us straight. We trust him.”
Anderson, though, of course being Larkin’s second favorite coach. Her mom, Heidi, led the Stars program for many years, happily moving to assistant when Anderson wanted to join the program after a long stint at Minnehaha Academy in 2008.
Claire is the youngest of five siblings to have gone through Southwest Christian High School. A place she calls home.
Against Marshall, the floodgates opened after halftime, six goals scored after the break.
Maddy Alberti scored twice with two assists, while Emma Baribault found the net twice. Kami Czech, Paige Stafford and Avery Tollefson also scored with Payton Stafford finishing with a tally and two assists.
Claire Schmidtke added a late goal for Southwest Christian as well.
Keeping the other team off the scoreboard is a goal of the Southwest Christian back line.
“It’s really nice to keep our goalies clean. Our goal as defense, that’s something we talk about before every game. We talk in practices, make sure we’re all on the same page. My biggest job back there is communicating. Making sure everyone knows what’s happening, where the ball’s at. I think everyone has taken on that role. It’s not just one person doing that,” Larkin said.
TOUGH DRAW
Battle-tested Waconia is not the fourth-best team in Section 2A girls soccer and they showed that in a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over 15-win Southwest Christian Oct. 12.
The loss was the first since Sept. 9, a stretch in which the Stars won 11 straight games, outscoring opponents 46-2.
Waconia, now 11-2-4 overall, played a mix of Class A and AA teams, playing to draws with Section 2A top seed Mankato West as well as Shakopee, Orono and ranked Benilde-St. Margaret.
Madeline Charbonneau scored twice for Waconia, which led 3-0 at halftime. Chanda Breeggemann also found the net for the Wildcats.
“Our section has been a tough run. They are good teams. They’re big girls and we’re a small team. Our strong suit is our speed. In back and in front. We’re skilled, we’re fast. That’s what sets us apart,” Larkin said.