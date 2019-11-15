Pronto Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. - Eden Prairie, MN Nov 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Finalist:Best Heating & Cooling Service 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Events Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesState Football: Welcome to the Prep Bowl, Chaska HawksMetcalf, M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail would close under proposalUpdate: Prior Lake woman charged with felonies after two separate incidentsConstruction crews pull out of downtown as new Prior Lake roads get blanketed in snowCity Square West and Chaska Library make small steps toward finalizationCentral Avenue bridge over Highway 12 in Wayzata reopens this weekendLevel 3 predatory offender has moved to Plymouth. A community notification meeting is Nov. 19.In Eden Prairie, the Pride Institute's 'subdued presence' disguises its national reputation for LGBTQ addiction recoveryLocal author talks life, cancer and perspectiveDemocratic candidates look to oust Sen. Dan Hall, who says he'll seek re-election Events Featured Videos Chaska Football: Stevo Klotz TD2 Chaska Football: Nic Snuggerud Field Goal Chaska Football: Stevo Klotz TD