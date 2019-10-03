The Chaska City Council set the maximum tax levy at its Monday meeting.
The proposed increase in the tax levy will help the city meet its budgeting objectives; continue implementing its Capital Improvement Program; and address staffing changes — ultimately estimated to cost $2 million — as recommended by a study. The decision was 4-0, with Mayor Mark Windschitl absent.
The 2020 maximum operating levy will be set at $10.115 million for the general fund and other funds supported by the tax levy. The impact on the average home in Chaska will be an increase of $70 in city taxes.
The council will be able to reduce the levy before its final approval on Dec. 16, but cannot increase it over $10.115 million.
The median home in Chaska was valued at $260,200 in 2019 and homeowners paid a median of $759 in taxes. With the assumption that home values in the community increased by 7.67%, the median home is projected to be valued at $288,900 and pay $829 in city taxes, according to a presentation by City Administrator Matt Podhradsky.
Chaska’s tax policy accounts for new growth, inflation and the addition of any new programs into levy increases. Based on that, the city’s operational levy would increase by 4.35% (1.35% for new growth and 3% for inflation). The staffing study would contribute to a 5% increase in the tax levy, and city officials recommend increasing the tax levy by a total of 9.5%.
However, because the city’s tax capacity increased by 9.7%, the actual tax rate would decrease, according to city documents. If a resident's market value stayed the same, they would see a 1.5% decrease in their city property tax levy.
The council will hold the annual truth and taxation hearing in Dec. 2.
STAFFING STUDY
The city of Chaska is short 15.8 employees, according to a study it commissioned by financial advisor Baker Tilly. The study stated that to sustain service levels, the city needs to hire an additional 57.2 employees over the next 20 years.
“While this future number is large, it is important to realize that we will grow by almost 10,000 additional residents, as well as businesses, over the next 20 years,” state city documents. “Also, when you break this down into annual growth, it equates to about 2.86 additional employees each year, which is actually less than the 3.86 additional employees we have added (annually) over the past 20 years.”
The plan is estimated to cost $2 million. About $1.5 million would be supported by the tax levy and $500,000 from the city’s enterprise funds, according to city documents. Staff recommended officials implement a four-year program to address the cost, with $500,000 each year to fully fund the program.
The staffing situation would then be addressed by 2023, according to Podhradsky.
The analysis found the city needs to hire:
- Six personnel dedicated to building maintenance, one storm water maintenance worker, one street maintenance worker and one park maintenance worker, all within the Public Works Department
- City planner
- Assistant city engineer
- Two additional water/sewer maintenance workers
- Human resources employee
- Economic development coordinator
- Network/database support employee
At the meeting, Councilor Jon Grau noted he did not think there was a staffing problem until he saw the results of the staffing study. He realized that many employees were doing a lot of work.
“They are just doing a lot. How sustainable is that?” Grau said.
“While it seems great that you can run on bare bones, but like you said, it’s not a sustainable way of running things,” Councilor Taylor Hubbard added.
Councilor Mike Huang said he noticed many maintenance issues with City Hall and the Chaska Community Center, such as rusted doors and puddles pooling in the sidewalks.
“It’s not a great reflection from our city,” he added.
Councilor McKayla Hatfield inquired if the staff increases would help prevent overtime, particularly in the Public Works Department.
There are some circumstances in which overtime in that department is unavoidable such as major snowfall, Podhradsky said. However, in the long run it should decrease the amount of overtime employees have to work, he said.
During the meeting, Podhradsky also noted that the actual cost of the staffing increases may be lower, as some of the funding is already within the departments and being used for overtime. Additionally, costs supporting the economic development coordinator maybe offset by new taxes generated from new businesses.
EDA LEVY
Following the City Council meeting, the councilors voted 4-0, with Windschitl absent, as the Economic Development Authority (EDA), to approve the maximum EDA property tax levy to be set at $165,747.
That’s a $355,000 decrease in the operating levy, down from $498,843, according to city documents. That’s because the city is shifting resources to support the Community Building Fund with the city’s general fund budget.
“This annual amount was first included as part of pay 2015 tax levy and is used to supports redevelopment of Firemen’s Park project and other future community building projects. This shift of levy from the EDA Fund to the General Fund will not increase the total tax as levied by both the City and EDA,” city documents state.
REFERENDUM
The council also approved a resolution on a 3-0 vote to support the Eastern Carver County School District referendum.
Approximately 12 people from Chanhassen and Victoria asked the council to not approve the resolution, stating they had unanswered budgeting questions that they felt had not been addressed by school officials. Windschitl was absent from the vote and Huang recused himself, saying that his spouse was a District 112 employee.
Members of the group explained their qualms about financial information distributed by the school district. Gwen Michael of Chanhassen voiced they didn’t believe the data added up.
Hubbard, Grau, Hatfield and Podhradsky voiced their support of the referendum, during the meeting.
The referendum supports finding a new bus garage, building a new elementary school among other measures.
Podhradsky noted the current bus garage is out of compliance and that it's too small to fit the many buses it supports.
Grau, who represents Ward 1 where the bus garage is located, agreed with that notion and later added he sees a lot of buses sitting outside and believes it has an impact on neighbors. He also voiced his support for the new elementary school and increased security measures.
“We live in a world where school safety continues to be important. It really hits home,” Grau said.
Hubbard and Hatfield also voiced they supported the building of the new elementary school.
“I personally support this because I care about where Chaska goes and I want to live in a place that’s for everyone,” Hatfield said.