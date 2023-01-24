Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 21, 2023 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Saturday January 21, 2022 Shakopee Valley News
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- Scott County officials hope for adequate funding for community corrections
- Obituary for Kelsey R. Granowski
- Four swimmers leading the way for Chaska/Chanhassen swim and dive
- Burnsville man sentenced to juvenile facility, probation in crash that killed two people
- Local hot air balloonists take part in Hudson Hot Air Affair
- WreckIt Rage Room opens in Savage
- Obituary for Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller
- Longtime coach Randy Duce inducted into StormHawks wrestling Hall of Fame
- NAMI to host mental health classes in Savage
- Winning moves: Sabers claim their first-ever kick title at invitational