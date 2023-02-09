Public Notices from Saturday January 28, 2023 Shakopee Valley News
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- St. Paul woman charged with murder in shooting of Twin Cities teen in Chanhassen
- House passes 'Driver's Licenses For All' legislation
- The Humanity Alliance strives to end the 'cycle of suffering'
- Holy Family, Chaska/Chanhassen set to clash in section 2AA tournament
- Jordan employees and city reach tentative agreement, possibly averting strike
- Stretch of Highway 5 would memorialize Prince under proposed bill
- Policy to ban recording devices during BES listening sessions removed from agenda
- Shakopee Police Chief Tate testifies in support of catalytic converter theft legislation
- Prior Lake City Council approves 2023-26 Strategic Plan
- Shakopee Commissioner Jesse Lara running for City Council