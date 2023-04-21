Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 20, 2023 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Thursday April 20, 2023 Chanhassen Villager
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- Construction begins on Shakopee’s Highway 169 pedestrian bridge
- Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community hosts academy to improve Native American history in schools
- Prior Lake police calls: April 11-18
- Jordan's Minnesota River crossing to close Friday because of rising waters
- Obituary for Matthew B. Bellmont
- Next Steps Learning Center expanding to Shakopee
- Obituary for Abby M. Wolfswinkel
- Shakopee City Council approves SandVenture renovation plans
- Chaska police respond to theft, property damage reports
- Obituary for Charles Quentin Sprank, Jr.