Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 7, 2022 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Thursday April 7, 2022 Chanhassen Villager
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now
Articles
- Boats allowed on Chanhassen driveways thanks to new ordinance
- Work of Shakopee photographer on display
- Chaska, Chanhassen kick off town baseball season
- Crooked Pint Ale House opens in Savage
- Amazon workers in Shakopee walk out, call for higher wages and time off for Eid
- Obituary for Tyler Michael Howie Ross
- Obituary for Joanne M. Stark
- Chaska physician Scott Jensen secures GOP gubernatorial endorsement