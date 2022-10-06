Name/age: Charles E. Lawler, 70
Address: 2192 Grimm Road, Chaska
Family: Me and my dog at home; adult son and grandchildren in Chaska and Savage, four siblings, cousins, nieces and nephew across the U.S., Ireland, Scotland and other countries.
Employment: Retired as of January 5, 2022.
Education: BS Chemical Engineering, Master of Business Administration (MBA). My life-long learning also included experience and education-based credentials in social work (LSW), human resources (SPHR) and continuous improvement (Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt).
Hobbies/interests: Hiking, travel, gardening, film, reading and writing poetry Charlie Lawler (@Charliepoetry) / Twitter
Previous experience: Twice elected to the District 112 School Board (1991-97) serving as a director and vice-chair.
For 30+ years I worked with non-profit organizations serving youth and families in roles ranging from direct care to CEO. For the past ten years I worked with a public behavioral healthcare system. I spent the first four years as learning and development director and for six years as special projects director leading strategic planning and continuous improvement deployment efforts.
Contact info: Campaign website: www.charlie112.com; clawler51@comcast.net; (952) 239-8988
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to join the seven-member board to make a positive contribution for the success of all students. Leveraging my knowledge, skills and positive attitude toward public education I hope to advance my interest in effective learning being a foundation for all of our students. As a retiree I have time to devote to board activities that benefit student achievement.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Improve learning results by enhancing the learning environment and educational approaches for students in all district schools. As a board member I will promote an increase in accountability for student progress.
2. Enhance physical and emotional safety for all through board action to support staff and teachers with resources to more effectively engage students, parents, colleagues, school and district leaders and community members (including safety professionals) to create a physically and emotionally safe place for all students to learn and prosper.
During these challenging times, the board must be proactive in supporting the school community to create effective safety management at all schools and during school related activities.
3. Strengthen accountability for results by improving board governance to provide clear direction, foster leader accountability and champion community values to help assure student success.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
Six years as a school board member in District 112 (1991-1997) and work as a substitute teacher in many different schools in three Minnesota school districts including 112. I have supported students in district 112 (and other districts) as a foster parent, parent and now as grandparent. My professional experience working with young people is extensive. My experience directing learning and development, strategic planning and continuous improvement will be an asset in school board deliberations.
Describe your leadership style.
Most often my approach to leadership is using a participative style and accompanied by coaching support as needed. Involving stakeholders in creating a future that works means that we need to do the following:
1. Determine what we want to accomplish.
2. Decide what we will do to accomplish it.
3. Identify how will we measure progress and success.
4. Continue to improve our processes.
Why should residents vote for you?
I will collaborate with the board and administration, always putting students first. In District 112, I have been a board member and substitute teacher and have supported students in the district. I will bring a calm and knowledgeable voice to the board and promote student success. My goal is for the school board to provide top notch governance with the following focus:
1. Improve learning results.
2. Enhance physical and emotional safety.
3. Strengthen accountability for results.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.