Name/age: Dean Waymire, 52
Address: 2081 Timberwood Dr., Chanhassen
Family: Married with four children: 19, 16, 14, 13
Employment: Retired. Currently: stay-at-home dad.
Education: B.S. in aviation technology, Purdue University, 1992; ATP Airline Transport Pilot 1999
Hobbies/interests: My kids first and their activities. Boating, swimming, cooking, grilling, gardening, coaching, hunting, fishing, RC Airplanes
Previous experience: Flight Instructor, Purdue University; associate professor and flight instructor, Vincennes University; airline pilot; B-727, B-737, A320/321, DC9/MD-80, B-757/B767
Contact info: Deanwaymire@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve as a member of the Eastern Carver County School Board?
Over the past few years we have watched our school district adopt ideologies that distract from the basics of reading, writing and math, history, computer skills and the arts.
Families are leaving our school district and D112 is no longer drawing in families the way it did when we searched for our house when our eldest started school in 2009. My family has loved District 112 and I want to help return our district to what it was when we chose to move here.
Our school district needs to return to the basics. Parent voices need to be heard. Teacher voices need to be heard. Our children deserve great academic success by putting the focus on each of them again and keeping politics out of our schools.
The current school board does not properly serve our parents, their students, teachers, and our residents.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Parents should have a voice in their children’s school. The current school board does not listen to parents and has unfortunately accepted the training they have received from our district that tells them not to listen to parents, teachers and staff. The school district trains our board members to ignore teachers, school nurses, and most importantly parents! This needs to change.
Test scores for our students are below grade level. We need to find out why. It is possible that our educators do not have the resources needed. The school board should investigate the cause of sub-standard test scores and find solutions. The thousands of dollars currently spent training school board directors to ignore the wishes of parents and teachers could instead be used for hundreds of hours of in-class, paraprofessional time, for example.
Uncertain financial future. Our district’s financial model is unsustainable. Even at full enrollment (16,500 school-age children living in our district attending our public schools), we would only generate $112 million. That’s far short of the $185 million revenue budgeted for the 2022-2023 school year. The shortfall is made up, mostly, by local real estate taxes. We need to bring our spending in-line with our revenue.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
I have kids who live in our district and have attended school within our district since kindergarten. My oldest child just graduated last June after starting kindergarten at the old kindergarten center.
Eleven years ago I began coaching my kids in our community. I have coached 15 different teams in baseball, basketball and softball. I thoroughly love sharing skills new and old with the athletes in D112. I am currently a stay-at-home dad and I have time to commit to the role of school board director.
I’m running as a team with Svetlana Kolesnikova, Joe Scott, and Greg Petrie. Our school district’s issues require a team approach to change policy and effectively address them. We are optimistic that with a team approach, we can begin to turn things around.
Describe your leadership style.
I have an airline pilot background. I was an employed pilot for over 20 years and have had Cockpit Resource Management training twice yearly during my career since its inception in the late 1980’s. CRM training was so unique when it was first implemented and ultimately improved airline safety so much that it was eventually adopted by other professions as a way to improve teamwork and reduce miscommunication under duress.
This leadership training has prepared me to work well with others. The training has a focus on being assertive while also being able to listen to colleagues respectfully. The goal is to achieve a common solution. Originally it was designed to quickly achieve a solution in a timely manner as to prevent a crash or otherwise inadvertent accident, however the proven strategies were carried to other industries which also needed timely solutions to avoid potentially dangerous problems.
Why should residents vote for you?
Eastern Carver County residents should vote for me so they can have a voice! My family has felt disregarded by our school board over the past few years and this needs to change.
Our government is supposed to be a representative democracy from the bottom to the top. Any training designed to suppress the voice of parents and constituents seems suspect.
Our school district pays thousands of dollars each year for this backwards “training.” This needs to stop. The board consists of seven seats. Four seats are up for election.
If you vote for all four of us, we will be able to make meaningful and positive change. Please vote on or before Nov. 8!
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.