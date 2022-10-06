Name/age: Dontá Hughes, 40
Address: 714 Ravoux Road
Family: Six children, five sisters and two brothers
Employment: Amazon fulfillment
Education: High School diploma, some college at Devry University (Edina)
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, love to grill, play cards, football, karaoke, self-improvement and awareness, this can become a long list.
Previous experience: One of the R.O.A.R leaders; working with our local P.D., engaging with community members across our district having easy and difficult conversations, whether it's public or private; working with district and building staff; volunteering for district events; talking and reading with students; building relationships with our community; helping people with mental health problems, both young and adults. It's all volunteer work that I decided to do and have done consistently for three years now. Former Equity Advisory Council member, former Parent Advisory member at Chaska High School. Professional work: I've been a trainer at every job that I've ever had, training managers and new hires and in management at most of them.
Contact info: https://donta.info; hughes@donta.info; (612)325-8323
Why do you want to serve as a member of the Eastern Carver County School Board?
I want to provide my one-of-a-kind perspective that has served me well in building relationships and having conversations in our district and community. I know that I can be a solution to one of those missing factors that the board has been missing.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1.We have to look at every aspect of our student body to make good decisions. We have to be able and willing to learn about them and from them. I will listen, learn, and focus on providing what's needed for all of our students.
2. Create a safe place for students and educators to share their voices and maintain their well-being. I'll always stand against what's preventing these voices from being heard, valued, trusted, and protected.
3. Learn what will make our district and community feel safer and welcomed. I will change how we have seen aggression at board meetings and on other school properties.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
My experiences have allowed me to improve the way that I think, treat people, and welcome input other than my own. There's a part of our student body that I can relate to and encourage that's not already represented much in our district. Like the district once told me, I can meet them where they are. While working with, encouraging, and challenging all of our students and district to become better.
Describe your leadership style.
My leadership style is a two-way street. I will hold people accountable with the expectation for me to be held accountable. I'll always work on improving myself and challenge those around me to do the same. I encourage people to find problems, but also to voice those problems with a good solution. Before you point to or try to expose someone else's flaws, they can tell me a personal flaw first. It's an encouragement to always work on self before trying to fix someone else.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have demonstrated compassion and the ability to focus and care about the well-being of all of our students and community members. Helping and working with them to see beyond their mistakes, to see a bigger and brighter future and work toward that. I can provide a personality and a voice that's not afraid to speak for what's right and stand against injustice. I can remain calm and have sound judgment even in the face of adversity. I can listen and have conversations with anyone without bias or prejudgment.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Bankruptcy 2013. I would like to thank those that have brought this up five times now, to try to make me look like a bad person because I couldn't remember the years and it's actually longer ago than I thought. Good luck being the same people that you were 10 years ago, but change is a requirement in my life. From what I've learned, my children have graduated high school with and maintained credit scores close to 800.