Name/age: Jennifer Stone, 55
Address: 412 3rd Street West, Carver
Family: Husband Jon, daughter Isabel, 27, son Will, 25
Employment: Public High School Calculus Teacher
Education: Bachelor’s from the University of Texas, Austin; Masters in math education from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
Hobbies/interests: Hiking, gardening, cooking and general nerdy things
Previous experience: Current board Member. Former teacher and coach at Chaska High School.
Contact info: www.stoneforschoolboard.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
Being a board member allows me to serve our local schools with my advocacy, experience, and passion for public education. I have been personally invested in this district for 28 years. After teaching and coaching in the ECCS, having my own children go from kindergarten through graduation and being a 28-year Carver resident, I want to be able to offer my experiences, my advocacy for public education and to bring an educator’s voice to the board table.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
With the new Strategic Plan in place, my focus will be:
Teaching and Learning: Support the district's efforts to maintain overall rigor and excellence for all students while closing achievement gaps. Recruit, maintain and support the highest-quality teaching staff in the state. Provide resources and support for teacher-driven curriculum innovation and implementation. Investigate expanding second language instruction into all elementary schools and vocational and technical education in the secondary schools.
Maintaining and Expanding: Maintain and expand the commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and nurturing schools. Maintain and expand the district's commitment to arts and music education. Maintain and expand access for all students and families to high quality programming, extracurricular and enrichment opportunities.
Accountability and Communication: Support the district’s commitment to inform and engage the community, students, and staff. Ensure fiscal responsibility and accountability by measuring and tracking the effectiveness of programs and resource allocations.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
I am the only candidate working in a public school classroom every day. I am the only candidate that experiences the effects of school board policies and directives in their professional life. I believe the seven positions of the school board should not only be reflective of our community we seek to serve but also those directly impacted by our decisions.
Describe your leadership style.
Lawful/Good. I seek to listen and learn so that I may understand issues and current matters, but I am ultimately driven by actions and results. I understand the balance between the local, state, and federal parameters by which a public school must abide but am committed to seek solutions and opportunities that will be the best for our students, staff, families, and communities. I work collaboratively with my fellow board members to seek out policies that will be both legal and beneficial for each and every one of the students in Eastern Carver County Schools as well as the dedicated staff that works with them every day.
Why should residents vote for you?
I believe that each and every child in Eastern Carver should have access to the highest quality education possible. I believe that a school board member should be willing to partner and collaborate with everyone in the system responsible for the success of our schools. I have a record of speaking my truth yet being collaborative. I have a record of dedication and responsiveness. I believe that public education is essential to the democratic process and the survival of our nation. I will be unwavering in my dedication to the success of Eastern Carver County Schools.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.