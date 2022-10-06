Name/age: Makiza Johnson, 50
Address: Chaska
Family: Julia Johnson (spouse), Kira Johnson (daughter) 20, Makayla Johnson (daughter) 17
Employment: Cyber security defense
Education: U.S. Navy, computer engineering, information technology, cyber security defense
Hobbies/interests: Cycling, fishing, ice skating, cooking
Previous experience: Carver County Parks & Recreation Board commissioner; Cyber Security (ISC)2 Minnesota Chapter vice president 2022; FBI InfraGard Minnesota chapter; Crucial Conversations-Carver County Sheriff’s Department Diversity Group; Eastern Carver School District EAC (2020 volunteer); Eden Prairie School District Strategic Plan\Referendum (2017-2018 volunteer)
Contact info: www.makizajohnson4district112.com, makizajohnson4district112@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the Eastern Carver County School Board?
To serve and provide a level of leadership excellence that serves our public education system, providing leadership from a perspective of diversity and inclusivity for the future of our community. Ultimately, this role is about providing our students an outstanding education, which is why I am running.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?
a. Vocational Educational Training:
i. Support the district’s operational efforts by partnering with internal and external sources to provide additional educational paths for students, staff, and teachers.
• Ex. Cyber security training sourced from federal training grants
b. Fiscal Responsibility:
ii. Support the district’s operational efforts by developing solutions with different funding sources.
• Ex. “Every Student Succeeds Act” may provide options for funding.
c. Leadership:
iii. Support the district’s operational efforts by focusing on policies to enhance or redirect processes, procedures, and technologies to strengthen all ECCS District community members.
• Ex. Respecting individual family choices to lead their student’s life experiences and educational decisions that reflect the household.
With 12 total candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
Over the past several years, I have served Carver County and District 112 in different capacities. I have delivered thoughtful solutions for strategic planning and diversity and provided a powerful voice for comprehensible conversations. With encouragement from many community members and personal vetting, I seek a seat on the ECCSD Board. I want to bring awareness to distracting issues, offer positive solutions, and create opportunities to unite our community. It is imperative to bring different perspectives into a unified vision that our students come first. Also, it’s essential to ensure a positive educational experience by continuing to build a strong, vibrant, and equipped staff. We need to partner with our teachers to strengthen and diversify our training to boost academic performance and ensure we are supporting the multiple learning types in our district. This way, we can better support the academic achievement of ALL our students.
Describe your leadership style.
My leadership style is to empower and strengthen. This is done by working with many backgrounds and understanding the forces that drive an outcome. I gather input from different perspectives and make room to hear varying opinions before weighing in.
Why should residents vote for you?
Overall, I believe I am the best candidate due to the many life experiences and perspectives I will provide. My experiences and training have shaped me to be a listener to solutions. To be compassionate to opposing opinions. This posture will build bridges that bring students, teachers, and parents together. The only way to achieve this is to work as one community. I am focused on delivering better outcomes for the students. This is achieved by compensating our teachers\staffing and engaging in results-based conversations. I will work for students by having healthy conversations that are not attained by politicizing or dividing our community. I step into the problematic areas which may be opposite from my vector. I listen, process, and build relationships. I'd be intentional in ensuring we live our values by including learning from others and giving respect.
In the past ten years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.