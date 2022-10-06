Name/age: Mary Schoen, 68
Address: 3095 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska
Family: Husband, Doug; three adult children and five grandchildren
Employment: Breakaway Academy Primary School, Chaska curriculum specialist and small group teacher
Education: B.S. and Masters degrees in elementary education at University of Minnesota
Hobbies/interests: I like to read and spend time with family and friends.
Previous experience: 43 years teaching 2nd- and 3rd-graders in District #112 schools.
Contact info: schoenm4@yahoo.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I’ve been a career teacher in Dist.112 Schools and a 45-year resident in the Chaska community. I will bring a collaborative balance to the board to make the best decisions for students.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Always put students and their learning first.
Collaborate with board members to make decisions that will enhance student success.
Be an active voice for inclusion and foster relationships that will promote positive learning environments.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
I have a wealth of knowledge and experience after teaching students for 43 years. I have developed relationships with families and watched our schools grow into an excellent school system.
Describe your leadership style.
During my years on committees, I found that cooperation and collaboration strategies were successful ways to steer a group to consensus when making decisions.
Why should residents vote for you?
Residents should vote for me because I care about children and will do what is best to ensure that each child is successful and achieves their personal best.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have never been convicted of any crimes of any level, nor have I experienced any personal or business bankruptcy, or foreclosure.