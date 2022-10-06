Name/age: Rachel Berg Scherer, 42
Address: 1138 Symphony Lane, Chaska
Family: Husband Matt; children August, 10, and Ruthie, 7
Employment: Writer, editor and owner of Midwest Writing and Editing
Education: B.A. Concordia College, Moorhead, in English writing and history; M.A. University of Notre Dame of Maryland, leadership in teaching
Hobbies/interests: Traveling with family, exploring new hikes with my kids, reading as much as possible, trying new recipes, spending time with good friends
Previous experience: High school English teacher; vice president of Crown of Glory Lutheran church council, Chaska; co-founder, Team 112; Chaska High School graduate; parent of two current ECCS students
Contact info: hello@rachelfor112.com, facebook.com/rachelfor112
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I grew up in this community and attended our schools from kindergarten through graduation. I attended Chanhassen Elementary when the mascot was still the tigers, and I attended Chaska Middle School when it was the only one. I was always fiercely proud of our schools and felt incredibly prepared for college and beyond. When it was time to move our family from the east coast back to Minnesota, we searched throughout the Twin Cities for a school system that would fit all our needs. As a former classroom teacher, I knew what a high-quality school system looked like. After an exhaustive search, our family chose to live in Eastern Carver County. Now, both my kids are also proud ECCS students. It would be an honor to serve the schools that have served our family so well.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Ensuring academic achievement for each and every student. Every student is gifted and every student has needs. Every student has the right to a learning environment that supports their full academic potential, every single day. This means empowering and supporting staff to provide that environment.
Being a clear avenue of communication. Board members have an obligation to build real relationships throughout our community. This means listening in order to truly understand where people are coming from. Real trust can only be built when our community members are fully heard. We do not always have to agree, but I will always listen and I will always hear.
Maximizing the use of our resources. Our buildings must be run equitably, with resources allocated in the most prudent way possible.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
My life experiences have uniquely prepared me for a seat on our school board. I grew up with two teachers who served more than a combined 70 years in the classroom. I worked on Capitol Hill for a nonpartisan agency, working closely with Congress on both sides of the aisle. I worked in the nonprofit sector before becoming a teacher myself. I taught high school English in Baltimore for five years until my son was born. Then, I started to write. By the time my second child started first grade, my business had grown beyond a full-time job. I am the proud parent of two ECCS students, and a host parent to a visiting teacher from Spain. This combination of broad communication skills, classroom experience, business savvy and life experiences sets me apart from the field.
Describe your leadership style.
I am an active listener who leads by example. When I was in the classroom, I was in charge of hundreds of students each day. I motivated them to do their best by validating them and empowering them with the skills needed to be successful. Time and again, I was recognized by superiors for my classroom management skills, and I was honored to be the favorite teacher of so many of my students. After years working on Capitol Hill, tensions between tenth- graders were easy to manage. Now, as a small business owner, I continue to be successful because of my open, collaborative style. I listen to my clients and employees to avoid miscommunication and misunderstanding. I lead by listening, learning, and truly understanding others.
Why should residents vote for you?
Since we chose to move back to Eastern Carver County nearly seven years ago, countless friends and acquaintances have told me repeatedly that I would be a perfect addition to our school board. I finally listened to them. Their confidence in me has grown into a sincere and earnest desire to serve as an advocate for all our students and staff, as well as a sounding board and engaged listener with our entire school community. Every resident who meets me walks away from our conversation feeling the passion and dedication I have for our schools. They can put their trust in me without reservation.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.