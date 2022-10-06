Name/age: Svetlana Kolesnikova, 51
Address: 524 Innsbruck Drive, Chaska
Family: Married with one child and two stepchildren, two grandkids.
Employment: Owner of SKP Fitness. Office manager at The Financial Guys.
Education: Graduated from Central Academy of Physical Education Moscow with the degree in physical education and sports medicine and advanced degree in sports psychology.
Hobbies/interests: Being outdoors is one of my favorite things to do. I enjoy pretty much all the outdoor activities nature has to offer. I enjoy biking as we take several bike trips during the warm weather. I spend a great deal of time on the boat, swimming and fishing. Working out is a big part of my life and I absolutely love going on motorcycle rides with my husband. I enjoy going to art shows in the summertime and fall in Minnesota.
Contact info: svetkp@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
One of the big reasons we moved to Carver County and started raising a family here was because of our school district’s reputation for academic excellence. My family is extremely grateful to the teachers and staff who have been doing everything they can with the resources they have got to provide care for our special needs son.
The major issues our district is facing is the biggest reason I am running for school board. The policy decisions the school board made in the last few years led us to an uncertain financial future and declining enrollment. Families are leaving our district. It will take a team of Dean Waymire, Greg Petrie, Joe Scott and myself, the same-minded people with the same goals, to properly address the issues and come up with solutions so we can better serve our students, parents, teachers and the public. We need to concentrate on academic excellence and keep politics out of schools.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Academic excellence: Our educators need the resources to fully execute our Personalized Learning Plan. In my experience with the Special Ed Program, lack of resources and help causes teachers to struggle to implement IEP plans in the classrooms and provide services and help to the students who need it the most.
2. Decreasing Enrollment: From 2010 to 2020, the number of school-age children living in our school district increased, but since the 2018-2019 school year, our enrollment has decreased.
3. Uncertain financial future: Even with a full enrollment of 16,500 school-aged children living in the district attending public schools, we would only generate $112 million. The district budget for the 2022-2023 school year is $185 million. Who is making up the difference? The answer is local estate taxes. We are roughly $73 million short.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
I am running as a team with Dean Waymire, Greg Petrie and Joe Scott.
Our district issues cannot wait. An individual candidate would take a lot longer to come up with the solutions and get our district back on track financially and get moving in the right direction.
We have a clear understanding of the problems our district is and will be facing in the years to come. We have a solid platform; we have done hours of research. We have more solution blogs and policies on our website www.Four4112.com then other candidates combined.
I personally have a drive and passion for learning new things. I don’t tend to make decisions based on feelings, rather than facts, experience and common sense. Once I make a commitment, I always keep it.
Describe your leadership style:
Being a world-class athlete taught me the skills of keeping commitments to myself and my teammates. I have been serving people in the fitness industry for almost 30 years. The success of my business is greatly based on my ability to listen to and understand the client's issues and present solutions reflecting their needs and concerns. I don’t procrastinate; I do my homework and research and come prepared. I always make sure everyone understands the issues and steps to resolve them. I work hard to treat people the way I'd like to be treated.
Why should residents vote for you?
I am raising the issues our school board has not even brought up during meetings. We are facing another major referendum and the board is not even discussing any possibility of trying to understand what needs to be done to fix our financial situation except asking for more taxpayer's money.
Why is it that a third of our kids who live in the district do not attend our public schools? Why are we losing kids to other school districts?
As a mother of a special needs child, I am also raising a question regarding the process used to determine whether to move the AIM center-based program from Carver to Chanhassen Elementary. The lack on the part of the district to consult the designated SEAC (Special Education Advisory Committee) and the parents for input is a big concern to me.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.