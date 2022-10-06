Name/age: Tim Klein, 56
Address: 7710 Ridgeview Way, Chanhassen
Family: Married 30+ years; five children
Employment: SVP Corporate Development, Calabrio, Inc.
Education: B.A. in economics, honors, University of Chicago
Hobbies/interests: Coaching youth soccer, running, golf
Previous experience: School Board 11+ years; Various finance and strategy executive or advisory roles
Contact info: teamtim4eccs@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve as a member of the Eastern Carver County School Board?
I fully believe in the value of community service and I would greatly welcome the opportunity to serve one final term as a school board member. Our public education system is the single most important institution that our society supports and the greatest contribution we can make to our communities is to serve on the school board. I have learned a great deal about our complex educational system and ECCS over 11+ years and I hope that I can provide stability for four more. While there are forces that want to politicize public education, I want to ensure that our committed educators have the resources and support to deliver the high quality and rich education that has distinguished our community. I wish to help oversee the implementation of a robust strategic plan that reflects our commitment to the success of all learners.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Emerging from the pandemic, we need to have a renewed focus on academic achievement for all learners regardless of their background or desired career path. With a new strategic plan and a new leadership around personalized learning, I believe the district is well positioned to realize that improvement. For learners to achieve their best, they need to feel welcome, safe and included. We have made great progress here, but the strategic plan provides a roadmap to better ensure that all ECCS learners have the opportunity and support to succeed. Lastly, we need to continue to manage with scarce resources given the ongoing demands of a growing community and the competition for talent with districts richer in commercial and industrial resources. As a board member, I promise to listen to the broader community, ensure we’re measuring results, asking hard questions and supporting the necessary budget and policies.
With 12 candidates running for the school board, what sets you apart from the others?
In over 11 years on the school board, I have learned much of the complexities of the educational systems, particularly areas like school finance and labor negotiations. In my years of service, I have also worked with the community as we’ve realized both successes and challenges in our district. As we have more growing pains and challenges ahead, I believe that my experience can provide stability when over one-half of the school board will have less than one-term of experience after this election. My experience as a financial executive can continue to help as the district manages limited financial resources and continued expansion. I have shown my commitment to this community in my past terms of service and as a parent—as by the end of this final term, all five of my children will have completed their K-12 education in our great community and school district.
Describe your leadership style.
As a leader I strive to align goals, communicate clearly, and drive accountability whether it be in my professional work or on the school board. Critical to my approach is working collaboratively, asking questions, measuring what matters, looking for meaning in the data and learning from professionals to understand what the data doesn’t tell us.
Why should residents vote for you?
I hope I have demonstrated my commitment to this community and the school district and I would be honored to serve a final term. I have strong experience as a school board member and a financial executive that can provide valuable guidance to the school board going forward. I have also shown my dedication to the community by volunteering to coach youth athletics for over 20 years. I have no political agenda or affiliation and I only wish to serve the community and work to ensure that all of our kids are well prepared to make our community and the world a better place.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.