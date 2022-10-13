Name/age: Amanda Schuh, 35
Address: 852 Bridle Creek Lane, Jordan
Family: Husband Ryan, daughter Parker
Employment: Director of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Lorenz Clinic
Education: Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing, University of Michigan. Master of Science in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, University of Michigan. Bachelor of Science in Nursing, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, Traveling, Exploring the Outdoors, Music, Going to shows and concerts, Brewing craft beer with my husband, Cheering for local, college, and professional sports teams.
Previous experience: Elected Jordan City Council Member, 2019-Present. Humphrey Policy Fellow, 2021-2022. Appointed representative to City of Jordan committees, including Highway 169 Interchange, Strategic Planning, Ambulance Committee, Public Safety, Economic Development Association (EDA), SmartLink Mobility Management Advisory Board, Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency (SCALE), City/School Board, Scott County Live Learn Earn Housing Workgroup, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
Participation in League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) conferences and training as an attendee and presenter. Member of the 2021 LMC Improving Service Delivery Policy Committee. Collaboration with League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for research on trauma and PTSD in public safety personnel.
Contact info: aschuh@jordanmn.gov; www.facebook.com/voteamandaschuh
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As I complete my first term as an elected official, my commitment to the city of Jordan has strengthened. My husband and I feel connected to the community and plan to continue to raise our daughter in Jordan. I have been a strong advocate for public service, and this is one way that I can share my skills and experience with my community.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Managing growth. Jordan is a growing city and requires continued attention to balance residential and business growth while maintaining a small-town feel. Collaborating with city staff and community partners is needed to follow-through on short-term and long-term projects. We need to attract and support new businesses through available EDA programs and continue efforts to lower the tax burden on existing businesses and residents. Finalizing the City Strategic Planning process and executing those plans will help guide council decisions during capital improvement and budget planning.
Infrastructure Improvements. The Highway 169 Interchange has been a significant safety issue for years. We need to collaborate with local and state entities to complete this project.
School District Collaboration. As we grow, we want to continue supporting school events and initiatives that affect residents and businesses. Strengthening the relationship between school and city leadership will allow successful partnership on upcoming strategic initiatives.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
Overall, increasing resident involvement in local government continues to be an interest of mine. Improving engagement and outreach includes accessible meetings, active social media, timely and transparent communication, and responsiveness to identified community needs. Building on my professional experience and expertise, I remain particularly passionate about improving the quality of life for our residents. This includes ensuring city staff and public safety personnel such as police, fire, and ambulance can recruit and retain quality employees to serve our community.
Describe your leadership style:
As a leader, it is my responsibility to ensure all members of my team have an opportunity to be heard and understood. Listening is one of my strengths and is an important skill required as an elected official. My leadership philosophy is focused on service and the growth and well-being of people in the communities that I belong. I do not expect others to do anything that I have not done or am not willing to do. I believe being open minded, leading by example, and providing clear communication and expectations allows valuable change to happen and collaborative goals to be met. Being attuned to the needs of those I have the opportunity to serve requires flexibility and humility to ensure success.
Why should residents vote for you?
As a City Council member, I take this position seriously, and residents deserve a representative that will take the time to prepare for and attend meetings, obtain input from residents, and be thoughtful of how decisions affect everyone in Jordan for the short-term and long-term. I am mindful of the responsibility being entrusted to me and would be honored to serve another four years.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.