Name/age: Andrew Babcock, 56.
Address: Spruce Cir, Jordan.
Family: I am married to my college sweetheart, Paula, and we have 7 kids. Our youngest is a senior in Jordan.
Employment: I am retired.
Education: I have a Juris Doctorate and have a Minnesota law license.
Hobbies/interests: Music, I play at Roet’s Brewery often, Golf, and travel.
Previous experience: I have no civic or political experience.
Contact info: drewmaxon@yahoo.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
The business community of Jordan has been good to me and I want to ensure they remain viable and growing for Jordan citizens and visitors to enjoy as well.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
A) Smart budget management (making sure the money spent goes where it serves the most).
B) Post COVID, promoting retail and business development to continue our previous growth trends.
C) Further development of downtown Jordan to promote tourism and local quality of life. (i.e.; attracting new businesses and promoting events and festivals downtown).
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
Business growth and activities that bring people out.
Describe your leadership style.
I consider myself measured and objective.
Why should residents vote for you?
I don’t have a political agenda. I just want what is best for the overall community.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have not.