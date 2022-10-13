Name/age: Beau E. Johnson, 38.
Address: 955 Pioneer Ct., Jordan (Timberline).
Family: Wife, 3 kids (14, 9, 6), and 2 dogs. We are a proud Jordan school district family!
Employment: Police Officer (within Scott County).
Education: AS in Law Enforcement.
Hobbies/interests: Lately, I have been spending my free time coaching flag football, maintaining sick stripes in my lawn (satire), and keeping my family happy and healthy!
Previous experience: I am a career public servant maintaining a high level of public trust amongst the communities I’ve served, both civilly and professionally. I have volunteered with past communities on planning/zoning and park board.
Contact info: Beaujohnosn37@gmail.com; (952) 807-6232
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
Progress in family, public safety, financial responsibility.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Family: I am an advocate of responsible growth for families of all ages. I would continue to promote responsible land options for future neighborhoods. I will promote progress with public events, our city parks, and entertainment locations.
Public safety: I would like to find a way to be competitive amongst our neighboring jurisdictions. Public safety is amongst the most valuable services a city can provide their community.
Financial responsibility: I would be intentional about increasing the retail and industrial footprint by attracting companies and corporations to Jordan.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
I am passionate about public safety and family.
Describe your leadership style:
I try to be an offensive linemen in a world full of quarterbacks. I don’t strive to be the decision maker. I strive to make the decision maker’s job easier (Jordan residents).
Why should residents vote for you?
I want to participate in the progress of Jordan so that we maintain, what I believe, is Minnesota’s best kept secret.
In my opinion, growth is inevitable because our surrounding communities are running out of land to offer. It is my intention to be responsible with our growth so we can provide a sustainable, self-sufficient economy.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No. Nor have I ever.