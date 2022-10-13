Name/age: Jeremy Goebel
Address: 797 Green Ash Ct.
Family: Kate, Ryan (24), Abby (20), Reagan (17), Reese (10), and Sam (8).
Employment: Piper Sandler Co.
Education: BA Business Management-St John’s University, Master in Finance- St Thomas University, Masters Forensic Accounting-University of Indiana, Certified EMT.
Hobbies/interests: History, Traveling, and Athletics.
Previous experience: 20 years on City Council, 14 years on the Jordan Fire Dept, EMT, Served on Park Board, Planning Commission, EDA, 6 years on St. John the Baptist School Board, Boards of Several Charities, City/School Committee, Numerous committees as Council Rep. Volunteer as Coach for youth basketball and football.
Contact info: 952-381-4642
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I have witnessed Jordan transform from a small town with aging infrastructure to a growing exurban community with a vibrant downtown, growing business community, and numerous housing developments. I feel that my experience is an asset on the council as I often know the history behind projects and can spot when something just isn’t right. There is so much opportunity to make Jordan an even more desirable place to live, and a community where you will want to raise your family and hopefully one day your children’s families will want to do the same.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Transportation: Work with MnDOT and County to complete the 169 interchange, a roundabout at CR21 and Old 169, and perhaps another at Old 169 and Aberdeen Ave. Work with Jordan Schools to fix the traffic issues around the school campus to alleviate congestion.
Taxes: Eliminate special funds that all too often act like savings accounts and in my opinion are too easy to spend. Minimize increases in spending across the budget.
Water bills: Now that the utility reserve fund is healthy, we need to work to spread the costs to the high-volume users who may be the ones straining the system. Plan future expansion to minimize debt load and look for partnerships with State / County to come up with ways to minimize costs.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
Two public policy areas that I am passionate about, and am very proud of, is our park system and our downtown. Jordan has been able to expand its park offerings tremendously in the past few years with something for all ages, but there is still so much more work to do. We are currently in the process of creating another city park in the Bluffs neighborhood. I would love to see more field options for youth sports and a well-lit sledding hill for kids in the winter months.
Years ago we worked on a Downtown Master Plan. Many of those objectives and goals have been met but now we are in a position to do even more. The façade improvement grant program has been a huge success and we are working through our legal channels and HRA to fix dangerous and dilapidated buildings in order to preserve the character of Jordan while providing more opportunities for businesses to grow and families to shop and recreate locally.
Describe your leadership style:
I would describe my leadership style as an active one, one in which I feel confident in putting the right people in the right position to take advantage of their skills and knowledge while trusting them to do things the right way. There is no need to micro manage if you have the right people, but I am always open to listen to concerns or opinions.
Why should residents re-elect you?
Jordan is my home, and I am very proud of that. Jordan has grown the right way by proper planning and budgeting, and I believe my experience is an asset to continue that. I am fiscally conservative and believe in lower taxes and lower water bills, but I also believe in balance. A community such as Jordan can and should expect amenities such and a vibrant park system, strong public safety, good roads, business options, and many other city services.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.