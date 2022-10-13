Name/age: Sandra Johnson, 53.
Address: 112 2nd St. East.
Family: Two daughters, Samantha (26), Isabel (16).
Employment: Senior accountant for ECMC Group, Inc.
Education: B.S. Accounting degree from Metropolitan State University.
Hobbies/interests: Reading, listening to podcasts, seeing live music.
Previous experience: I work for a non-profit as a senior accountant. I have experience planning budgets and financial forecasting. I am also part of the community outreach group where I set up multiple volunteering events every year.
Contact info: sdajohnson2569@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I want to give back to the city where I have raised both of my children. I want to be a part of helping this community grow in a way that will benefit the people and businesses here.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
I think infrastructure is important in our community. We need to continue to improve roads to make them safer and support the growing population. I want quality education for students in the Jordan school district and will support initiatives that help this cause. I also want to see continued improvement in affordable housing for every member of the community.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
Maintaining and improving the wonderful things Jordan has to offer like Lagoon Park and the Mini Met. We are lucky to have places like this to build a sense of community.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in working as a team, listening to everyone’s ideas and coming up with the best solution for a problem. I have managed teams and projects in the past and things work best when everyone feels like they have a voice and are positively contributing to the team.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have lived in Jordan for over 20 years and raised both my daughters here. I know and care about the community. I will make decisions that have positive outcomes for Jordan. I love having conversations with people and learning different perspectives and ideas that people have.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
House foreclosure.