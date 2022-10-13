Name/age: Scott Penney, 35.
Address: 929 Trellis St., Jordan.
Family: Wife Hollie, 3 daughters: Addilyn, 6 years-old; Reagan, 5 years-old; Amelia, 3 years-old and 1 son, Jack, 1 year-old.
Employment: Self Employed Chiropractor and Kennedy Family Chiropractic.
Education: Graduated from University of Iowa and Palmer College of Chiropractic. High school graduate from Osage, Iowa.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy following sports, spending time with my family, and hunting and fishing when I can find any extra time.
Previous experience: I served on the city council from September of 2021 to present.
Contact info: scott.penney9@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I chose to serve on the city council to bring the perspective of a local business owner to the city council.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Top three items facing the city are the Highway 169 Interchange, bringing more businesses to the city, and lowering the tax rate the citizens of Jordan pay. They are all intertwined and if the 169 Interchange is successful and done correctly, it opens up more business development, which then can lower the residential tax rate for the citizens of Jordan.
What areas of public policy are you most passionate about?
I don’t have one specific aspect of public policy I am most passionate about. I just want to help the people in the city of Jordan live in a safe, family friendly, and community based town.
Describe your leadership style:
I try to lead by listening to those around me and making decisions based on my values and what I believe to be best for the city of Jordan.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have a lot invested into the city of Jordan. We have a young family that is very involved in this community and a local business as well. I will always do what I think is best for those in the city of Jordan.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.