Name/age: Corinne Hennen, 41
Address: Jordan
Family: Husband Bill, daughters Ava and Eden, son Grayson
Employment: Full-time senior marketing manager
Education: Bachelor of Science, St. Cloud State University.
Hobbies/interests: DIY projects, volleyball, games, puzzles, boating, spending time with my family
Previous experience: n/a
Contact info: corinne.hennen@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
My kids are school aged now and I want to play an active role in their education and ensure all the kids in our community have equal opportunities in learning. I want our parents to have voice in the education of our students as well.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Safety—I believe our schools all need secure entrances and an SRO at each school. I want to thoroughly review the budget and determine where we can shift dollars to make this a top priority.
2. Back to the basics—My focus is to promote quality education for our kids, so they can be set up successfully for the real world after graduating—emphasis on reading, math, writing, financial skills, etc. I would love to find a way to bring our honors program back to Jordan. I want to foster a learning environment where we push every student to achieve his or her highest potential.
3. Removing distractions in school—School is for learning. I will review our school policies and propose rules that will make it easier for kids to focus on learning. Initials thoughts are adding a classroom cell phone policy if one doesn’t already exist.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
Everyone has the right to his or her own opinion regardless of if I agree with that opinion or not. Even if I don’t agree with someone, it doesn’t mean I don’t like or respect them or won’t listen with an open mind to different views. My hope is that all of us can figure out how to reach across the aisle in our differences and come together as a community to make positive decisions that most importantly, support our kids and their education. We have a wonderful little town in Jordan that I am so proud to be a part of and want all our kids to get an education that will prepare them for their future.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Yes and one in each school, in addition to secured entrances.
Describe your leadership style.
Delegative leadership. I think great ideas and problem solving comes with teamwork and executing on those ideas involves a divide and conquer mentality with trust that everyone involved will be responsible to get his or her portion of the work complete and then all bring it back to the group. It gives people autonomy and freedom with their work without feeling micromanaged. Great leaders also need to check in with their team to make sure everyone is on track, and this is part of my style as well.
Why should residents vote for you?
I would love your vote and I will be honest in that I don’t know everything that goes on behind the scenes at the district or school board level and I am positive it is more complex than I imagine. Making changes that I am passionate about is why I am running for school board. I am a realist and do realize that changes won’t happen overnight; these changes may take time. But my hope is that there are changes that I can impact, even if they are only small changes to start. Thank you for your consideration!
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.