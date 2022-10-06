Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Deborah Pauly

Name/age: Deborah Pauly, 72
Address: 5276 Highview Dr., Jordan
Family: Husband Myron, four children who graduated from Jordan High School and nine grandchildren plus three bonus grandchildren, several of whom have graduated from JHS and some who currently are in our district
Employment: Director of elderly/disabled housing at the Schule Haus in Jordan.
Education: Norwood/Young America High School. Mankato State University. Many continuing education classes through Minnesota School Boards Association and other educational institutions and conferences
Hobbies/interests: Supporting student activities both during school and extra-curriculars, golfing, volunteering, cooking, playing cards, gardening, spending every possible minute with our children and grandchildren, traveling, outings with good friends, and helping with and supporting community civic functions
Previous experience: I have served on the Jordan Public School board since 2006. I am board chair and have been vice chair and treasurer. On the Minnesota School Board Association, I served as one of 13 board members from across the state of Minnesota for 10 years and served as president of the MSBA board. All school boards in the state of Minnesota are a member. MSBA offers support in areas of governance, management, finance, communications, policy, legal matters, elections, and advocacy. They provide workshops, resources, services, and connections designed to help boards save time, reduce expenses, govern efficiently, and stay inspired. I have had the honor of serving on the Minnesota State High School League. I serve as chair of the SW Metro Intermediate District Board. I serve on St. Francis Regional Medical Center's Board and on the Jordan Commercial Club Board.
Contact info: dpauly@isd717.org, 952-239-7844
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
Serving my community, youth and families of Jordan is my passion. A great education, with the support of families, is key to raising successful, healthy adults. Over the past years, we have achieved many good things at JPS. We have a balanced budget, even though we do not have a voter approved operating levy as most districts across the state do. We have grown our Career-Technical (CTE) offerings, College in Schools (CIS) and Concurrent Enrollment (CE) classes, giving students opportunities to earn many college credits without leaving JHS. We take pride in our buildings and grounds, have redone the middle school, added the CERC, added and upgraded fields. Our elementary school needs some TLC and I would like to work to achieve that. We have a great district that provides a great education and many opportunities for extra-curricular choices. I hope to continue to support the students of our district.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. We recently completed a cooperative strategic planning living document with input from staff, students, administrators, board, community, parents, and businesses. I would support the work of the district in operationalizing this plan.
2. We have a balanced budget, and I would continue to work to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayers’ dollars. At the same time, I would continue to support the contracts of our employees providing them with fair and just wages and benefits. My focus would continue to always be on what is best for students.
3. Offering the best educational opportunities and challenging our students through appropriately rigorous classes, expanding CTE and CIS/CE offerings, maintaining and upgrading our grounds and buildings to provide the safest and most beneficial educational experience. I would work to support our students' educational, social, and emotional well-being.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I believe that parents and community should have a voice in the public education process. The board is elected to represent the families/voters of our district. Over the past couple years, we have had a few meetings where constituents spoke at our meetings and shared their concerns, disagreements/agreements with district policies. Overall, they were very civil and respectful. If the discourse is civil, I welcome good honest conversations. We all want what is best for all our students. Working together is the best way to achieve these goals. I encourage constituents to reach out anytime with concerns/questions. It is important to know your school board members and to engage with them, to listen to each other and to find common ground. I have found these conversations to be very respectful so far and will continue to foster this civil discourse. Adults need to model civility for our students.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Absolutely. The board and superintendent worked very cooperatively with the city of Jordan and our police department to bring back a full-time SRO which benefits us all. It is most imperative that we continue to do everything possible to protect our most precious investment, our children. The relationships built by the SRO is so impactful in so many ways. Just having the SRO build positive relationships with students is a very proactive way to foster respect and to help ward off unhealthy behaviors. This benefits the whole community as our students leave our building and live their lives outside of school as well. I will work to ensure that our district keeps the full-time SRO in place. Safety is a number one priority of mine.
Describe your leadership style:
My style is one of inclusion and cooperation. I work collaboratively with everyone involved in decision making. It is important for all to have input and buy-in. I dig in and work alongside others, lead by example and experience first-hand what the situations are. I love helping serve lunch occasionally, working with staff and visiting with students. It is important for me to know personally about how educational opportunities are achieved. I enjoy attending students’ Committed Conversations sessions and hearing what they have to say about their school experiences. The voice of the students is so important and we learn from them. It is their future in our hands. Our board has a structured committee process. Each member is assigned to a variety of committees. We report on our meetings and have built trust in the committee process and our fellow members. I am visible in the buildings and at activities.
Why should residents vote for you?
My passion is to serve every student, from the most struggling special needs students to our highest achievers and every single student in between. Being grateful and supportive of our amazing and dedicated staff, each of them no matter their role in the district, is so important to me. Over the past years that I have served, the district has achieved many admirable changes for students, always with the goal of helping create successful, kind, caring adults through collaboration with staff, families, and community. We have done a respectable job of protecting the physical investment of our buildings and grounds. I am immensely proud of what has been accomplished. We have done so in a fiscally responsible way, always putting the students’ needs first. I have been and will continue to be a good steward of our children's educational needs and well-being. I respectfully would appreciate your vote.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, I have not.