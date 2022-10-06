Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Jeff Schlicht

Name/age: Jeff Schlicht
Address: 869 Hope Ave, Jordan
Family: Wife: Kirsten, Sons: Zach and Thomas
Employment: Partner at Summit Financial Advisors
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from University of Minnesota.
Hobbies/interests: Traveling, hunting and watching Gophers sports.
Previous experience: Not answered
Contact info: jschlicht9@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I have two sons who have attended Jordan Public Schools (one has graduated and the other is still attending). They have both had teachers, administrators, and coaches that have made a positive impact on their lives. I want to give back to the district as it has done so much for our family.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Student safety: We need to continue to invest in the facilities of the district and to provide the resources needed to maintain a safe space for our students.
2. Quality of education: I believe it is important to provide a curriculum that prepares all students for the next stage in life, whether that be continuing their post-secondary education, a trade school or in the working world.
3. Teacher retention: Provide a safe and supportive working environment for our teachers; and as well as competitive pay and benefits.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
Open communication is the key to conflict resolution. It’s important to hear both sides of the issue and try to find common ground. And always remember the goal is to do what is in the best interest of the students.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Yes.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in participative leadership. It is important for all members of the team to be involved in the setting of goals and creation of the plan needed to achieve that goal. Then the leader can be there to provide assistance and support as needed.
Why should residents vote for you?
My oldest son is a freshman in college and my youngest is a sophomore in high school. I’m not running because I hope to provide a benefit for my children. I firmly believe that in order to have a vibrant growing community that provides jobs and amenities to its residents, you need to have a school district that is flourishing.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.