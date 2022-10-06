Name/age: Jenny Karline, 45
Address: 986 Vine Street
Family: Married to John for 24 years, three children—Max, married (21), currently active-duty Air Force stationed in California; daughter-in-law Ashley; Colby (20) sophomore at SDSU majoring in human biology, pre-med; and Sarah (18), student.
Employment: Loan officer assistant at Bell Bank Mortgage.
Education: Associates degree in advanced accounting.
Hobbies/interests: I love to “go to the gym” and do so about five to six times a week. I enjoy hiking and walking trails with my husband, road trips have become a new interest of mine, and volunteering in my community. I recently began fostering dogs and trying really hard not to “foster fail” with every single one that comes to our home.
Previous experience: For over 20 years, I have worked within the financial industry, from accounts payable to mortgages and wealth management. I am detail oriented, deadline focused and have great organizational and time-management skills. Within our community, I have been involved with the Jordan Education Foundation as a board member since 2018, currently serving as president, and recently became a board member of the Jordan Booster Club. I also co-founded a non-profit organization with my husband, The Chloe T. Foundation, where we donated over 30,000 stuffed animals to 18 local hospitals and hospice programs, as well as two wish organizations with the help of our board of directors for over 10 years.
Contact info: karlineklan@gmail.com; 952-423-8198.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
As a parent who has raised all of my children within this school district, I feel I am able to bring a perspective of how the decisions made have impacted families and work to close the gap on the needs our students have while continuing to promote innovation and increased engagement of the educational experience for all of our students. To do this, we need to support our staff and administration by encouraging them to think outside the box and by finding the resources available to allow them to bring their ideas to life.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Mental Health has exponentially increased since even before COVID. I believe there is a gap in the understanding and ability to properly assist students who are struggling. We need to offer education and guidance for teachers and staff on how to assist, support and encourage students and their families when they begin to struggle.
2. Second, to not only address the additional needs for our students inside the classroom, we need to focus on the growth of our community that is currently underway and the structural needs for both our students to learn and grow as well as our staff to effectively continue to be successful—not only in academics, but within the arts and athletics as well.
3. Lastly, the continued safety of our students and staff, through discussion not only around mental health and the COVID aftermath, but physical safety through the security of our schools.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum, and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
It is important to educate the public on what the roles and responsibilities of the school board are. By doing so, there would be a better understanding when it comes to communication between the community and the school board. I believe in the past, this misunderstanding has led to miscommunication on several topics of concern within our schools. I want to make sure everyone is heard, but at the same time, everyone present is listening to what is being said from all aspects of the discussion so communication can be effective between the community and the school board.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Having an SRO officer at our schools is a benefit to many students and even parents. As a parent whose child personally benefited from building a relationship with this trusted member of our community, I understand the importance of this position and will support continuing to have this position available in the future.
Describe your leadership style:
My leadership style tends to be one to support all ideas and delegate to the strengths of all involved. I like to be able to work together towards a common goal through collaborating together and engage as many as possible in the process.
Why should residents vote for you?
We moved to Jordan for a place to raise our children, watch them grow through school and create our forever home, and 17 years later, we have done just that. All three of my children have gone through the Jordan schools and from the time we moved to Jordan, I have been involved in many aspects of the school and community through ECFE services, JES and JMS PTO’s, band, theater, multiple athletic programs, parent volunteering both in the classroom and after school, IEP’s, 504s and utilizing many of the other resources available to assist parents when they have children struggling.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.