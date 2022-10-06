Name/age: Jenny Kusske (listed as Jennifer on ballot), 38
Address: 1008 Falcon Way, Jordan
Family: Tony Kusske (husband), Maverick (son in first grade), Franklin (son in pre-Kindergarten)
Employment: Counselor at Shakopee High School, realtor with Dwell Realty Partners
Education: Bachelor’s degree in teaching math (University of Minnesota Duluth), Masters Degree in school counseling (Minnesota State University, Mankato).
Hobbies/interests: In my free time I enjoy spending time at the lake, cooking, baking, and playing games (board games to escape rooms).
Previous experience: This would be my first experience serving on a school board. I currently serve on the Minnesota School Counselors Association board as their co-chair to the Professional Development Committee.
Contact info: jennykusske@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to serve on the Jordan School Board to help all students have a great educational experience. I have 15 years of experience in education and understand how to best support students, families, and staff. I want students to have a safe, supportive school that helps guide them in their learning and explore future possibilities to help them be successful.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
I agree with the community in that our schools need to have secure entrances, and an update to the elementary building to best support current learning. I would address this by supporting initiatives towards building updates/remodels and helping promote and educate the community, while also being budget friendly to our families in our community. I am passionate about the return of programming to support students that were previously cut. I would address this by starting conversations about bringing back enrichment programs such as gifted & talented at the elementary, mental health support, and the SRO (which was added back this year!) I am also passionate about offering new programming for students to expand their experiences in learning. I support the Summit programing and experiences. I like the idea of the possible addition of creative spaces for students, like a technical/trades shop at the high school.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I believe people have the right to be heard and give their opinion. My philosophy goes back to creating policies and procedures that are going to best support all our students and staff.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
I fully support this position! SRO make school safe, support students and staff, and educate!
Describe your leadership style. My leadership style is to be a team player. I can take charge when needed and always contribute to the group. I am a solution focused problem solver.
Why should residents vote for you? Residents should vote for me because I want the best for our schools, students, staff, and community. I have a lot of experience in education and understand how it works. I am efficient and like to be productive. I want to listen to concerns, opinions, and create policies to support our schools.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
None.