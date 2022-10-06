Name/age: Paul Kinney, 39
Address: Bridle Creek, Jordan
Family: Family of five, married for 10 years with two daughters, ages 8 and 6, and a son, 15-months old!
Employment: Own Jeff's Auto Service which is an auto repair business in Hopkins. My father started and it's been in business 49 years.
Education: High school graduate. Certified Stott Pilates instructor, and many life skills!
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy building vehicles, being on the lake, and above all, spending time with my family.
Previous experience: I have always been in leadership roles throughout various jobs in sales. I like to listen and solve problems with all the facts.
Contact: Paul.midwestexp@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to be a voice for people who are frustrated that they are not heard. I stated above I love my family, and I take personal responsibility to help them achieve their abilities as well functioning adults some day. School is such a large part of their upbringing and I want to protect that environment.
What are the top 3 items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. School safety—Find solutions to improve the overall safety of the students as well as the safety of the buildings.
2. Strong and solid foundational teaching—Find solutions to keep the non educational policies that don't belong in schools out, as well as protecting the young, very influential minds from being robbed of innocence.
3. Ensure that all children are getting the attention they deserve—There are a lot of broken homes out there and children suffering silently. We need to create a system to find and nurture those who aren't getting the love they deserve. Additionally, any child who is struggling academically needs those around them to support growth at a different pace.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
People get angry when they are not heard. Establish a system during meetings that everyone gets a chance to speak who wants to. Next, find common ground (principles) that we all agree on. Lastly, make decisions that don't violate the agreed upon principles. Keeping in mind that respect when speaking and being spoken too is of utmost importance.
Do you support a full time SRO officer in the building?
Yes.
Describe your leadership style:
I listen, consider, and respond. I don't pretend to have all the answers and am always willing to be corrected when I'm not correct. I do always have ideas with reason and logic and am able to keep emotions subdued to accomplish tasks.
Why should residents vote for you?
If you're not satisfied with the current board members or how the district's been run, then please give me a shot to help improve it!
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.