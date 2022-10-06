Name/age: Rob Langheim, 44
Address: 217 Firewatch Drive
Family: Nicole (wife), Aiden (freshman in college), Finn (freshman at JHS), and Ari (7th Grade at JMS).
Employment: Whitecap Health Advisors.
Education: MBA, Carlson School of Management (University of Minnesota); BA, St. Olaf College
Hobbies/interests: When not working, I’m cheering on my kids at different sporting events or hanging out with friends. Also, I’m a board member for the Jordan School District and Jordan Booster Club.
Previous experience: Twice-appointed to the Jordan School Board starting in 2018
Contact info: 612-868-6917
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
To ensure the quality of education remains strong across all grade levels throughout the district.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Educational focus: I want to make sure the district remains focused on carrying out its educational mission. This gets accomplished by making sure the superintendent carries out the district’s board-approved strategic plan.
2. Safety: I want to make sure the district continues to take steps to ensure a safe environment for students and staff. This will get accomplished through a variety of enhanced safety measures and facility investments intended to ensure a safe (yet welcoming) environment.
3. Financial stewardship: I want to make sure that the district remains fiscally responsible with its funds. This will get accomplished through continuous review and scrutiny of the budget.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
Fortunately, this hasn’t been as big of an issue in Jordan as it has been in other districts—largely due to the strong engagement of families in the community. That said, I feel it’s essential to always listen to all points of view on a given topic, treat everyone with respect, and make sure my decisions are based on the best interests of kids.
Do you support a full-time SRO officer going forward in the district?
Yes, I supported the hiring of the district’s new SRO.
Describe your leadership style. I try to be thoughtful, principled, and decisive.
Why should residents vote for you?
I’m deeply committed to the continued success of the district, I’m a known quantity, and I’ll remain engaged in all board member duties.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.